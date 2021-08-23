UrduPoint.com

Russian Scientists Plan To Launch Most Powerful Laser At Full Capacity In 2027

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:59 PM

The Russian Federal Nuclear Center - VNIIEF plans to launch its UFL-2M laser, or the so-called Tsar-laser, which is the most powerful in the world, at full capacity in 2027, Vyacheslav Solovyev, the scientific director of the center, said

"The first line of our device, about a quarter of channels, will be launched at the beginning of the next year, [the laser will run] at full capacity in 2027," Solovyev told Russian nuclear industry newspaper "Strana Rosatom."

The device will help resolve different issues concerning the ignition of thermonuclear targets, turbulent mixing processes, and the interaction between laser radiation and plasma, the scientific director added.

The UFL-2M machine will be used to conduct experiments on managed inertial thermonuclear synthesis and researching the properties of a substance in extreme conditions, including ultra-high pressure and temperature.

