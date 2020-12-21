UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Scientists Say COVID-19 Infection Might Cause Increase Of Sugar In Blood

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Russian Scientists Say COVID-19 Infection Might Cause Increase of Sugar in Blood

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Scientists in Russia have established a link between the coronavirus infection and higher levels of glucose in the blood in some cases, which reverses after the recovery, Marina Shestakova, an academician of the Russian academy of Sciences and the director of the Institute for Diabetes at the National Medical Research Center for Endocrinology, said on Monday.

The average level of sugar in blood over the past three months is measured by an indicator known as the glycated hemoglobin. If this indicator is above 6.5 percent, the patient might be diagnosed with diabetes.

"I believe we made an interesting discovery. We found an increase in glycated hemoglobin in the patients at our COVID-19 hospital who had no diabetes history," Shestakova said at a virtual conference of the Russian Academy of Sciences in the press center of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

According to the scientist, the glycated hemoglobin level in COVID-19 patients returned to a norm six weeks after their recovery.

Moreover, the glycated hemoglobin level even decreased in recovered COVID-19 patients who had diabetes, Shestakova said. Because the indicator reflects the dynamics of the past three months, such fluctuations of the glucose level could not have been possible in regular circumstances, the scientist explained.

The World Health Organization believes that people with diabetes, as well as other chronic health conditions, are more susceptible to COVID-19 than others and should be considered a high-risk group.

Related Topics

World Russia Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

6 minutes ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

10 minutes ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

13 minutes ago

Elections for the next two years of Arts Council o ..

15 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador calls on COAS General Qamar Jav ..

19 minutes ago

UAE corporates team up with tech startups as 4th c ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.