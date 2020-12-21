Russian Scientists Say COVID-19 Infection Might Cause Increase of Sugar in Blood

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Scientists in Russia have established a link between the coronavirus infection and higher levels of glucose in the blood in some cases, which reverses after the recovery, Marina Shestakova, an academician of the Russian academy of Sciences and the director of the Institute for Diabetes at the National Medical Research Center for Endocrinology, said on Monday.

The average level of sugar in blood over the past three months is measured by an indicator known as the glycated hemoglobin. If this indicator is above 6.5 percent, the patient might be diagnosed with diabetes.

"I believe we made an interesting discovery. We found an increase in glycated hemoglobin in the patients at our COVID-19 hospital who had no diabetes history," Shestakova said at a virtual conference of the Russian Academy of Sciences in the press center of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

According to the scientist, the glycated hemoglobin level in COVID-19 patients returned to a norm six weeks after their recovery.

Moreover, the glycated hemoglobin level even decreased in recovered COVID-19 patients who had diabetes, Shestakova said. Because the indicator reflects the dynamics of the past three months, such fluctuations of the glucose level could not have been possible in regular circumstances, the scientist explained.

The World Health Organization believes that people with diabetes, as well as other chronic health conditions, are more susceptible to COVID-19 than others and should be considered a high-risk group.