Russian Scientists Studying Samples of New Coronavirus Strain From UK - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russian scientists have received samples of a new coronavirus strain from the United Kingdom and are studying it, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Our Russian scientists have received the samples and are actively studying this, they are exchanging information with foreign colleagues, representatives of the World Health Organization," Zakharova told a briefing.