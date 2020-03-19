Russian Scientists Successfully Sequence Full Genome of Coronavirus - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Russian scientists have succeeded in sequencing the full genome of COVID-19 that will help develop a vaccine and necessary drugs, the Russian Health Ministry's press service said on Thursday.

"Specialists of Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza of the Russian Health Ministry have sequenced the first full genome of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus based on samples of a COVID-19 patient in Russia," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the sequenced genome of COVID-19 well help develop vaccines and antiviral drugs to treat the infection.

"This coronavirus is new for us, therefore it is critically important to be able to determine the path of its spread and entry into the territory of our country, its change. This information will help develop vaccines and antiviral drugs for treating coronavirus," Dmitry Lionozov, the acting director of Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza said as quoted by the press service.