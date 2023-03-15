In this digest, we will tell you how to motivate or reward employees at work in Russia, an inexpensive way to extract rare earth metals developed by a Russian student, and a phantom that mimics the thyroid gland developed by Russian scientists to boost the skills of diagnosing tumors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you how to motivate or reward employees at work in Russia, an inexpensive way to extract rare earth metals developed by a Russian student, and a phantom that mimics the thyroid gland developed by Russian scientists to boost the skills of diagnosing tumors.

Over 30% of Russians say they lack motivation or means of reward at work, a fresh study by the HeadHunter employment search service showed on Wednesday after interviewing more than 2,600 job seekers.

"Almost one in three (32%) said that there were no ways of motivation or rewards at their current or last job. Another third receive money reward and bonuses, 27% of respondents note respectful attitude from the management and a comfortable atmosphere in the team," the study said.

When asked about the most attractive ways of motivation, respondents named cash award and bonuses, respectful attitude from management, a comfortable atmosphere in the team, payment for training or advanced training courses, as well as interesting tasks and projects.

Additionally, 70% of respondents said that the main factor for declining productivity is low salaries and lack of bonuses. Also among the most common demotivating factors are disrespectful attitude to work, "toxic" management, lack of career prospects and a tense atmosphere in the team.

As penalty for poorly done job or mistakes, Russians most often face verbal warning � 45%. Almost every fifth was fined, and one in 10 received a reprimand, according to the findings.

A postgraduate student at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) together with her teammates has developed an economical method for the extraction of rare earth metals using microorganisms, the university's press service said.

The extraction of rare earth metals used in various industries today is known for high costs, the university said, adding that the traditional mining method is designed for rich deposits. The development from the FEFU is supposed to be used in poor deposits of rare earth metals or in the extraction of metals from waste.

"Some microorganisms are able to release acids that bring metals into solution. In some way, microorganisms replace expensive equipment and do all the work themselves � they just need to be provided with suitable conditions," the university said in a statement.

Such an extraction method is not only relatively cheap, but also more environmentally friendly, as it does not require high temperatures and aggressive acids, according to the developer.

Moscow scientists have developed a phantom that mimics the thyroid gland in an attempt to improve the skills of diagnosing tumors and taking a biopsy under ultrasound control, the portal of the mayor of the capital said on Wednesday.

"Metropolitan scientists have developed a thyroid phantom that is unique for the domestic and world market. This medical product imitates a human organ and its parameters and allows modeling specific pathologies," a report on the portal said.

The phantom, in particular,� will help specialists improve their skills in diagnosing neoplasms and taking biopsies under ultrasound control.

This year, mass production of such medical devices will begin in Moscow, the capital's authorities said.

In addition to this phantom, scientists are now working on the creation of phantoms of the prostate and blood vessels.