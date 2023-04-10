Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Scientists To Start Working On Prototype Of Venus Research Station By Early 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Russian Scientists to Start Working on Prototype of Venus Research Station by Early 2024

The head of Russia's Space Research Institute said Monday that the next stage of an ambitious space mission to send an orbital research station to Venus will begin in late 2023 or early 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The head of Russia's Space Research Institute said Monday that the next stage of an ambitious space mission to send an orbital research station to Venus will begin in late 2023 or early 2024.

Russia plans to launch the Venera-D mission in 2029, building on the experience of the Soviet Venus exploration programs that go back as early as the 1960s.

"We have submitted pre-project plans. We are preparing to move on to the next stage at the end of this year or early next year and start working on a preliminary design," Anatoly Petrukovich told a press conference.

The Space Research Institute has outlined the mission's goals and will now identify the equipment needed to meet them, Petrukovich explained.

The mission will explore "planetary life" on Venus, the closest planet to the Earth with a similar size and history. The orbital station will be fitted with chemical sensors that will look for traces of gases associated with recent volcanic and tectonic activity.

The goal is to understand how greenhouse gases heat up the Venusian atmosphere to a hellish 467 degrees Celsius (872 F) and what makes its upper layers rotate 60 times faster than the planet's surface.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-New Zeal ..

RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-New Zealand matches at Pindi Stadium

9 minutes ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh term Muhammad bin Salman 'leader o ..

Ulema, Mashaykh term Muhammad bin Salman 'leader of peace'

2 minutes ago
 Yuan's Share on Russian Exchange Market Up to Reco ..

Yuan's Share on Russian Exchange Market Up to Record 39% in March - Russian Cent ..

9 minutes ago
 DIG for putting security high alert on Youm-e-Ali ..

DIG for putting security high alert on Youm-e-Ali to maintain peace, harmony

2 minutes ago
 World Bank, IMF spring meetings get underway in co ..

World Bank, IMF spring meetings get underway in complex economic environment

9 minutes ago
 PTI scared of Maryam Nawaz's growing popularity am ..

PTI scared of Maryam Nawaz's growing popularity among masses: Minister for Infor ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.