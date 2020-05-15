UrduPoint.com
Russian Seamen Captured By Pirates Near Equatorial Guinea Alive - Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:06 PM

Russian seamen captured by pirates near the coast of Equatorial Guinea are alive, the work on their liberation is ongoing, the Russian Embassy in Cameroon said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russian seamen captured by pirates near the coast of Equatorial Guinea are alive, the work on their liberation is ongoing, the Russian Embassy in Cameroon said Friday.

"As far as we know, Russian seamen captured by pirates near the coast of Equatorial Guinea on May 9 at night are alive, two of them are lightly injured," the embassy said on Facebook.

According to the diplomats, the seamen may be in Nigeria.

The authorities of Equatorial Guinea and the shipowner are working to free them, the embassy said.

