Russian Seaports Cargo Turnover Up 0.7% in 2022 - Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Cargo turnover in Russian seaports rose 0.7% to 841.5 million tonnes in 2022 year-on-year despite pessimistic forecasts driven by Western sanctions, the Federal maritime and river transport agency Rosmorrechflot said on Thursday.

"We consider the results of the year 2022 to be good, decent ... Despite negative forecasts and sometimes false reports, Russian maritime ports did not see cargo flows plummet ... but rather added volumes, compared to 2021, thanks largely to cargoes swiftly pivoting eastward and then southward," Rosmorrechflot head Zakhary Dzhioyev said.

Baltic Sea ports saw cargo flows shrank 2.9% to 245.6 million tonnes, official figures show, while traffic at Caspian Sea ports was down 13.9% to 6 million tonnes.

The Arctic basin recorded the biggest rise, with cargo flows rising 4.4% to 98.5 million tonnes. The Azov and Black Sea cargo traffic edged up 2.7% to 263.6 million tonnes. Cargo traffic in Russia's Far East rose 1.5% to 227.8 million tonnes.