'Russian Seasons' Cultural Festival Named Best in 2019 - Culture Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Russian Seasons international cultural project has been named the best festival of 2019 , the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

The award was given during the Bea World Festival, on Friday, in Milan.

"Russian Seasons international cultural project has won the main prize in the nomination Best Festival 2019 in the prestigious international Best Event Awards World competition," the ministry said in a statement.

The project, named after fabled performances by Sergei Diaghilev ballet company in early 20th-century Paris, was launched by the Russian Government and the Ministry of Culture in 2017, in Japan. This year, the project was hosted in Germany. Its goal to familiarize foreign audiences with the best Russian culture can offer, including music, theater, movies, etc.