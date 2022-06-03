Russian Securities Depository NSD Stops Processing Euro Transactions Due to EU Sanctions

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD) announced on Friday that it would no longer process transactions in euro after the European Union added it to the sanctions list over Ukraine.

"NSD has suspended euro operations when performing its banking functions," the Moscow-based financial institution said in a message to its clients.

The depository labeled the sanctions as an emergency. It said that transactions in other currencies would continue but urged clients to weigh risks of making foreign currency-denominated deposits.

NSD features in the sixth package of EU sanctions because of its role in the functioning of Russia's financial system. The EU says it is the country's largest securities depository by market value of equity and the only one with access to the international financial network.