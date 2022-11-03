Russian Securities Depository Turns to Council of Europe to Challenge Sanctions - MOEX

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The Russian National Settlement Depository (NSD), which is part of the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) group, has applied to the Council of Europe with an appeal against the imposition of sanctions, the MOEX said on Thursday.

"On November 2, 2022, the National Settlement Depository ... filed an appeal with the Council of Europe as part of the administrative procedure to appeal the decision to include NSD in the EU sanctions lists on June 3, 2022," the MOEX said in a statement.

In August, the NSD filed a lawsuit with the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg to lift the imposed restrictions.