UrduPoint.com

Russian Security Agencies Prevented 64 Terrorist Attacks In 2022 - NAC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Russian security agencies prevented 64 terrorist attacks and 54 terrorism-related crimes in the country in 2022, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Friday.

"Security agencies prevented 64 terrorist attacks and 54 terrorism-related crimes in 2022 at the preparation stage," the committee said in a statement released to mark the 17th anniversary of the organization's creation.

The NAC also noted that 68 covert cells of international terrorist organizations had been eliminated on the Russian territory last year, while terrorism-related crimes included recruitment, hostage taking and public incitement of terrorism, among other things.

The committee said it was taking all possible measures to ensure effective fight against and prevention of terrorism.

