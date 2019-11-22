UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Security Agencies To Prepare Concepts For Armed Forces By July 1- Security Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:39 PM

Russian Security Agencies to Prepare Concepts for Armed Forces by July 1- Security Council

Russia's security agencies have been tasked to prepare their own concepts for the creation and development of the country's armed forces by July 1, 2020, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russia's security agencies have been tasked to prepare their own concepts for the creation and development of the country's armed forces by July 1, 2020, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday.

"Security agencies, specifically Russia's National Guard, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Federal Protective Service, Federal Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service, have been tasked with creating and developing the armed forces. They have until July 2020 to do so," Patrushev said, following a meeting of Russia's Security Council.

Patrushev added that following the presentation of the agencies' projects, they would be tasked with coming up with plans for the implementation of the projects by October 1.

Related Topics

Russia July October November 2020

Recent Stories

Trump Praises Qatar for Facilitating Taliban Priso ..

2 minutes ago

CPO takes notice of firing incident in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Yemeni Prime Minister Hails Russia's Positive Role ..

2 minutes ago

PMC to be converted into efficient technology base ..

5 minutes ago

Trailer of Saach Film launched at Pakistan High Co ..

5 minutes ago

President lauds Iran's Supreme Leader for strong s ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.