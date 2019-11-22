Russian Security Agencies to Prepare Concepts for Armed Forces by July 1- Security Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russia's security agencies have been tasked to prepare their own concepts for the creation and development of the country's armed forces by July 1, 2020, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday.

"Security agencies, specifically Russia's National Guard, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Federal Protective Service, Federal Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service, have been tasked with creating and developing the armed forces. They have until July 2020 to do so," Patrushev said, following a meeting of Russia's Security Council.

Patrushev added that following the presentation of the agencies' projects, they would be tasked with coming up with plans for the implementation of the projects by October 1.