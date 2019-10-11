UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Security Chief Patrushev To Hold Consultations In Cuba On October 15-16

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:11 PM

Russian Security Chief Patrushev to Hold Consultations in Cuba on October 15-16

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will visit Cuba on October 15-16 to hold consultations on security issues, the council's press service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will visit Cuba on October 15-16 to hold consultations on security issues, the council's press service said on Friday.

"Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev will visit the Republic of Cuba on October 15-16.

Patrushev will hold consultations on regional and international security, as well as on topics related to further cooperation between Russia and Cuba at the level of respective law enforcement agencies, defense ministries and special services," the press service said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Cuba October

Recent Stories

Mineral Department foils nephrite smuggling bid: D ..

23 seconds ago

Pak-China pragmatic cooperation reviving vitality ..

25 seconds ago

People express solidarity with Kashmiris in Sialko ..

27 seconds ago

Spain to exhume Franco's remains by October 25: go ..

29 seconds ago

Preparations for Possible Putin-Trump Meeting at A ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Has No Official Info on Kiev's Plans to Dep ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.