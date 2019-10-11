Russian Security Chief Patrushev To Hold Consultations In Cuba On October 15-16
Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:11 PM
Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will visit Cuba on October 15-16 to hold consultations on security issues, the council's press service said on Friday
"Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev will visit the Republic of Cuba on October 15-16.
Patrushev will hold consultations on regional and international security, as well as on topics related to further cooperation between Russia and Cuba at the level of respective law enforcement agencies, defense ministries and special services," the press service said in a statement.