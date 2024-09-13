Open Menu

Russian Security Chief Shoigu Meets Kim Jong Un In N.Korea

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Russian security chief Shoigu meets Kim Jong Un in N.Korea

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The head of Russia's Security Council Sergei Shoigu met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday, Moscow said, weeks after the Kremlin signed a defence pact with Pyongyang.

The visit comes as Moscow seeks ammunition to continue its more than 30-month offensive in Ukraine and as the West accuses Pyongyang of sending arms to Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin travelled to North Korea in June and signed a mutual defence pact with the reclusive state.

"The meetings in Pyongyang took place in a uniquely trusting and friendly atmosphere in line with the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries during President Vladimir Putin's state visit," Russia's security council said on its website.

It said Shoigu's meeting with Kim will "make an important contribution to the implementation" of the defence pact.

Shoigu served as Russia's defence minister until May.

Western countries and South Korea have slammed the Russia-North Korea pact and Ukraine has said it found North Korean shells on the battlefield.

Russia and North Korea are among the most sanctioned countries in the world.

Moscow has historic ties with Pyongyang since the Soviet Union helped found North Korea, but has warmed relations since launching its 2022 Ukraine offensive that ruptured ties with the West.

Related Topics

Defence Minister World Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Pyongyang Vladimir Putin South Korea North Korea Kim Jong May June

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

14 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

14 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

14 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

15 hours ago
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

15 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

15 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

14 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of cou ..

Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

14 hours ago
 CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: R ..

CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha

14 hours ago
 Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Author ..

Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From World