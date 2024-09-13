Russian Security Chief Shoigu Meets Kim Jong Un In N.Korea
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The head of Russia's Security Council Sergei Shoigu met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday, Moscow said, weeks after the Kremlin signed a defence pact with Pyongyang.
The visit comes as Moscow seeks ammunition to continue its more than 30-month offensive in Ukraine and as the West accuses Pyongyang of sending arms to Moscow.
President Vladimir Putin travelled to North Korea in June and signed a mutual defence pact with the reclusive state.
"The meetings in Pyongyang took place in a uniquely trusting and friendly atmosphere in line with the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries during President Vladimir Putin's state visit," Russia's security council said on its website.
It said Shoigu's meeting with Kim will "make an important contribution to the implementation" of the defence pact.
Shoigu served as Russia's defence minister until May.
Western countries and South Korea have slammed the Russia-North Korea pact and Ukraine has said it found North Korean shells on the battlefield.
Russia and North Korea are among the most sanctioned countries in the world.
Moscow has historic ties with Pyongyang since the Soviet Union helped found North Korea, but has warmed relations since launching its 2022 Ukraine offensive that ruptured ties with the West.
