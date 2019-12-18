UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Security Chief To Discuss Afghanistan At Multilateral Talks In Tehran On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian Security Chief to Discuss Afghanistan at Multilateral Talks in Tehran on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and his counterparts from six countries are set to gather in Tehran on Wednesday to take part in a multilateral security meeting on Afghanistan.

The first meeting in such a format, dubbed the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, took place in Tehran in October 2018. Back then, the security chiefs of Afghanistan, China, India, Iran and Russia discussed regional cooperation to confront security threats stemming from terrorism activities in Afghanistan and the country's porous borders.

This year, the format has been extended to include Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The terrorist spillover remains the main threat for countries neighboring Afghanistan as the security situation in the Islamic republic remains tense. In early December, the Taliban-US talks resumed in Doha after a three-month hiatus, yet the talks have been put on hold again in the wake of last week's Taliban attack on the Bagram airbase, which killed two and wounded dozens of civilians.

Related Topics

India Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Iran Russia China Tehran Doha Uzbekistan Tajikistan October December 2018 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

JIAT Team in Yemen refutes allegations by internat ..

9 hours ago

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

10 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

11 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

11 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.