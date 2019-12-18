Russian Security Chief to Discuss Afghanistan at Multilateral Talks in Tehran on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and his counterparts from six countries are set to gather in Tehran on Wednesday to take part in a multilateral security meeting on Afghanistan.

The first meeting in such a format, dubbed the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, took place in Tehran in October 2018. Back then, the security chiefs of Afghanistan, China, India, Iran and Russia discussed regional cooperation to confront security threats stemming from terrorism activities in Afghanistan and the country's porous borders.

This year, the format has been extended to include Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The terrorist spillover remains the main threat for countries neighboring Afghanistan as the security situation in the Islamic republic remains tense. In early December, the Taliban-US talks resumed in Doha after a three-month hiatus, yet the talks have been put on hold again in the wake of last week's Taliban attack on the Bagram airbase, which killed two and wounded dozens of civilians.