Russian Security Consultancy Launches Hunt for Estonian Ground Drone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) A private Russian security consultancy has offered a bounty to anyone who captures a THeMIS, an Estonian-made unmanned ground vehicle that Ukraine received in August.

The Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies said it would pay a million rubles ($16,600) to anyone who captures a THeMIS platform "in a more or less preserved state" and hands it over to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The director of the Moscow-based center, which does defense research and analysis for profit, said the remote-controlled ground vehicle was "the only truly modern, innovative" piece of military equipment supplied to Ukraine.

"This platform is truly state-of-art. It is what we should take note of. It is a really innovative thing and the future of warfare," Ruslan Pukhov told Sputnik.

THeMIS maker Milrem Robotics bills it as a "multi-role unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) intended to reduce the number of troops on the battlefield." It can serve as a transport vehicle or be quickly reconfigured into a weapon.