UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Security Council Believes West Likely To Expand Sanctions On Energy, IT Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Russian Security Council Believes West Likely to Expand Sanctions on Energy, IT Sectors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Alexander Abelin, an aide to the secretary of the Russian Security Council, noted on Monday a high risk of expansion of Western sanctions on Russian companies working in the energy sphere machine building industry and the IT sector.

"The Russian economic security could face a significant threat amid the high risk of expansion of the sanction pressure on Russian companies and their foreign partners, first of all those engaged in oil and gas sphere, machine building, and IT," Abelin told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Gas All Industry

Recent Stories

ADNOC wins Sustainability Manager Award for effort ..

36 minutes ago

India to use one of its stadium as quarantine cent ..

47 minutes ago

Six civilians injured due to unprovoked Indian cea ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $43.46 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

Mars Mission will inspire new projects in all sect ..

1 hour ago

Bollywood Superstar Aishwaray Rai Bachchan tests p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.