Russian Security Council Believes West Likely to Expand Sanctions on Energy, IT Sectors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Alexander Abelin, an aide to the secretary of the Russian Security Council, noted on Monday a high risk of expansion of Western sanctions on Russian companies working in the energy sphere machine building industry and the IT sector.

"The Russian economic security could face a significant threat amid the high risk of expansion of the sanction pressure on Russian companies and their foreign partners, first of all those engaged in oil and gas sphere, machine building, and IT," Abelin told reporters.