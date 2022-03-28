Russian Security Council Calls US Out as Sole User of Weapons of Mass Destruction

The United States is the only nation to use all kinds of weapons of mass destruction against other sovereign nations, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday

In addition to being a steppingstone for anti-Russian activities, Washington-controlled Ukraine was used to create threats to the entire civilized world, Patrushev said during talks with his Algerian counterpart, Noureddine Makri, in Moscow.

"First of all, I mean the now-closed US military biological programs in Ukraine, and the plans to develop nuclear weapons," Patrushev said.

Russia has raised awareness about the gravity of the issue worldwide by raising the topic of US biolabs for discussion at the UN Security Council and with states that have them on their territory, according to Patrushev.

"This requires special attention from the entire civilized world, since only the United States has not joined the protocol on mutual control under the international Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention. In addition, the US is the only state in history to use all types of weapons of mass destruction against sovereign nations," he added.

Earlier in the month, the Russian Defense Ministry said the US spent more than $200 million on biological laboratories in Ukraine which participated in the US military biological program and dealt, in particular, with plague and anthrax pathogens. A network of more than 30 biological laboratories working for the Pentagon has been formed on the territory of Ukraine, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces said.

In August 1945, the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Bacteriological weapons were used by Americans during the Korean War in the early 1950s, and the US used chemical weapons in the 1960s in South Vietnam. At that time, 10% of the country's territory was affected by the "agent orange" chemical, which is the largest use of chemical weapons in history. The Vietnamese Red Cross estimated that 3 million people were affected by the use of the chemical, including 150,000 children born with hereditary disorders.