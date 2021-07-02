Russian Security Council Chief, Afghan Adviser Discussed Developments in Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held negotiations in Moscow with Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib, they discussed the security situation in light of the ongoing forces withdrawal, the Russian Security Council said on Friday.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Hamdullah Mohib focused on the security situation in Afghanistan in light of the withdrawal of Western military contingents and the escalation of the military and political situation in the north of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Russian Security Council said in a statement.