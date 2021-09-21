UrduPoint.com

Russian Security Council Chief Believes AUKUS Directed Against Russia, China

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 01:21 PM

Russian Security Council Chief Believes AUKUS Directed Against Russia, China

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev described the AUKUS alliance of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States as another military bloc directed against Russia and China, also emphasizing that this "venture" puts the entire Asian security architecture at risk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev described the AUKUS alliance of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States as another military bloc directed against Russia and China, also emphasizing that this "venture" puts the entire Asian security architecture at risk.

In his interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, Patrushev described the QUAD alliance, comprised of the US, India, Australia and Japan, as a "prototype of an Asian NATO." "Washington will try to involve other countries in this organization, chiefly in order to pursue anti-China and anti-Russia policies," Patrushev said.

"A short while ago, a new military bloc was formed in the region, the US-UK-Australian AUKUS, which pursues the same goals.

Remarkably, the Americans squeezed their French partners out, grabbing a profitable deal for construction of nuclear submarines for Canberra. Apparently, Atlantic solidarity has a price," Patrushev added.

"For the sake of translating another White House's venture into action, for the sake of strengthening control over the promising Asia-Pacific region, the entire security architecture in Asia is exposed to danger and prerequisites are being created to damage the prestige of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other regional associations," the Russian security council chief concluded.

Related Topics

India NATO Australia Russia China Washington Nuclear White House Canberra Same Alliance Price United Kingdom Japan United States Turkish Lira Asia

Recent Stories

Russian Security Council Chief Says US Should Make ..

Russian Security Council Chief Says US Should Make Compensations for Global Inst ..

2 minutes ago
 US 'Fiasco' in Afghanistan May Lead to Migration C ..

US 'Fiasco' in Afghanistan May Lead to Migration Crisis Worse Than in 2015 - Pat ..

2 minutes ago
 G7 Offers on Russia, China Confirm Association No ..

G7 Offers on Russia, China Confirm Association No Longer Relevant - Russia's Pat ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine till Dec. 31

Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine till Dec. 31

2 minutes ago
 Over 2.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China

5 minutes ago
 Ethiopia registers 737 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registers 737 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.