Russian Security Council Chief Believes AUKUS Directed Against Russia, China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev described the AUKUS alliance of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States as another military bloc directed against Russia and China, also emphasizing that this "venture" puts the entire Asian security architecture at risk.

In his interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, Patrushev described the QUAD alliance, comprised of the US, India, Australia and Japan, as a "prototype of an Asian NATO." "Washington will try to involve other countries in this organization, chiefly in order to pursue anti-China and anti-Russia policies," Patrushev said.

"A short while ago, a new military bloc was formed in the region, the US-UK-Australian AUKUS, which pursues the same goals.

Remarkably, the Americans squeezed their French partners out, grabbing a profitable deal for construction of nuclear submarines for Canberra. Apparently, Atlantic solidarity has a price," Patrushev added.

"For the sake of translating another White House's venture into action, for the sake of strengthening control over the promising Asia-Pacific region, the entire security architecture in Asia is exposed to danger and prerequisites are being created to damage the prestige of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other regional associations," the Russian security council chief concluded.