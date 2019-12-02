UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Council Chief, Chinese Partners Discuss Afghanistan, 'Color Revolutions'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 10:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, who is now on a visit to China, said on Monday he had discussed with Chinese partners the situation in Afghanistan and the issues of combating attempts to carry out "color revolutions."

"Today, we have already held negotiations in a narrow format. We discussed the situation in Afghanistan and exchanged views on the issues of countering the 'color revolutions,'" Patrushev said at the opening of bilateral consultations within the framework of the mechanism for public security, justice, law and order in Beijing.

Earlier on Monday, Patrushev met with Guo Shengkun, member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee.

Strengthening partnership with China is an unconditional and long-term priority for Russia, in the interests of ensuring its security, as well as social and economic development, Patrushev said.

"Friendly Chinese-Russian relations are developing steadily, on the principles of openness and mutual respect," he added.

Patrushev recalled that Moscow and Beijing had announced a comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China in a new era during the Russian-Chinese summit in June in Moscow, and this coincided with the 70th anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

A joint Russian-Chinese statement signed in June 5 in Moscow by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, states that the objective of Russian-Chinese security cooperation is to ensure the national security of the two countries and create favorable conditions for their sustainable development, effective confrontation of various kinds of traditional and new security challenges and threats.

