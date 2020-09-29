Russian Security Council Chief Concerned Over Karabakh Tensions - Armenian Council

The head of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, held on Tuesday a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Armen Grigoryan, to express concerns over tensions in Karabakh, the Armenian Security Council said

According to the council, Grigoryan briefed Patrushev on the situation along the contact line and "Turkey's destabilizing policies."

"Patrushev expressed deep concerns over the situation, pointing to the need to solve the conflict exclusively through peaceful methods," the Armenian Security Council said in a statement, seen by Sputnik.