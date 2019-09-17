UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Council Chief, Japanese Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as international and regional security, the council's press service said on Tuesday.

"The Japanese prime minister received the Russian security council secretary in Tokyo.

Nikolai Patrushev and Shinzo Abe discussed a wide range of issues of Russian-Japanese cooperation in various fields, as well as issues of international and regional security," the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

Patrushev also discussed security and bilateral cooperation with the new chief of the Japanese National Security Council Secretariat, Shigeru Kitamura. It was Patrushev's first meeting with Kitamura, who was previously the head of the Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office.

