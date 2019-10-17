UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Council Chief Lauds Russia-China Partnership As Global Stability Factor

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:46 PM

The cooperation between Russia and China has grown into one of the major stabilizing factors in the international arena, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday during a meeting with Chinese Politburo Member Yang Jiechi on the sidelines of the IX Meeting of BRICS High Representatives for Security Issues, hosted by Brazil

"The Russia-China tie-up has established itself as one of the most important stabilizing factors in global and regional affairs," Patrushev said.

He also congratulated Yang with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries and recalled that the Soviet Union was the first state that recognized Communist China.

"Seventy years later Russia and China are strategic partners. The bilateral cooperation [between Russia and China] has reached an unprecedented level, become an example of how to establish a dialogue between major states," Patrushev added.

The secretary stressed that Russia intended to deepen the security dialogue between Moscow and Beijing.

Yang thanked Patrushev and expressed China's readiness to grow the political influence of both countries, strengthen strategic partnership and expand Russia-China cooperation in all areas to facilitate development of bilateral relations.

On October 2, 1949, the Soviet Union became the first nation to recognize the People's Republic of China after the Communist Party of China won the civil war against Kuomintang troops.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia has been developing close relations with China, with the countries actively cooperating both in bilateral and multilateral formats, such as BRICS, an informal group of rapidly developing powers, which also includes Brazil, India, and South Africa, engaged in multilateral cooperation to promote their interest in the realm of international relations.

