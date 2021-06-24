Russian Security Council Chief Notes Progress in Strategic Stability Area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Some important progress was already achieved after Russia and the United States reached agreements on strategic stability, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"We can already note important progress in this area, including the extension of the New START deal, as well as the joint statement of the Russian and the US presidents, adopted at the summit in Geneva, and their decision to resume bilateral strategic stability negotiations," Patrushev said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

"We are sending a powerful signal to the whole world about our readiness to work together to solve the most acute problems in this vital area," Patrushev added.