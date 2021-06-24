UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Security Council Chief Notes Progress In Strategic Stability Area

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Russian Security Council Chief Notes Progress in Strategic Stability Area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Some important progress was already achieved after Russia and the United States reached agreements on strategic stability, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"We can already note important progress in this area, including the extension of the New START deal, as well as the joint statement of the Russian and the US presidents, adopted at the summit in Geneva, and their decision to resume bilateral strategic stability negotiations," Patrushev said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

"We are sending a powerful signal to the whole world about our readiness to work together to solve the most acute problems in this vital area," Patrushev added.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Progress Geneva United States

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 38 lives during last 24 in Pakista ..

10 minutes ago

Construction of Aladin Park and Pavilion end Club ..

16 minutes ago

CTD registers FIR against terrorists involved in L ..

38 minutes ago

Jazz secures Telecom sector’s largest credit fac ..

56 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 179.5 million

1 hour ago

President of Togo awards &#039;Order of Mono&#039; ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.