Russian Security Council Chief Says NATO Showed Strong Anti-Russia Sentiment At Summit

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:21 PM

An unprecedented anti-Russia sentiment could be seen at the recent NATO Summit, which also reaffirmed the alliance's claims to the role of the global policeman, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) An unprecedented anti-Russia sentiment could be seen at the recent NATO Summit, which also reaffirmed the alliance's claims to the role of the global policeman, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"Russia is well aware of the detrimental consequences of the bloc policy for international and regional security. The recent NATO Summit demonstrated an unprecedented anti-Russia sentiment and confirmed the alliance's claims to the role of the global policeman," Patrushev said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

More Stories From World

