Russian Security Council Chief Says US Should Make Compensations for Global Instability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The United States and its allies should bear responsibility for undermining stability in foreign countries, including through making compensations, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"I believe that the US and its allies should bear responsibility for destruction of sovereign states' economies, for aggravation of inter-ethnic and political problems, and for intensification of terrorist, extremist and other threats, including through making compensations significantly exceeding the trillions they spent to undermine stability around the world," Patrushev said in an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.