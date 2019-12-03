Russian Security Council Chief, Shanghai Mayor Hold Consultations on Strategic Stability

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Tuesday held talks with the mayor of Shanghai, Ying Yong, to discuss matters of strategic stability ahead of the 15th round of Russian-Chinese strategic security consultations

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Tuesday held talks with the mayor of Shanghai , Ying Yong, to discuss matters of strategic stability ahead of the 15th round of Russian-Chinese strategic security consultations.

Patrushev is currently on a visit to China. On Monday, he met with Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee, to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan and the prevention of color revolutions. On Tuesday, Patrushev arrived in Shanghai at the invitation of Yang Jiechi, a member of Politburo and director of the Foreign Affairs Commission's Office of the CPC Central Committee.

"We conduct this work annually. It brings results both bilaterally and in multilateral aspects.

One can emphasize the close cooperation between the Russian and Chinese law enforcement agencies as well as active military cooperation," Patrushev said.

Both sides agreed that an important component of the Russian-Chinese partnership is inter-regional ties and that as of today, the overwhelming majority of the Russian regions have productive contacts with their Chinese counterparts.

Patrushev voiced certainty that the upcoming consultations would proceed positively.

In addition to Patrushev, the Russian delegation to the consultations includes officials from the Security Council, Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry, the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation and other ministries and agencies.