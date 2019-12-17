UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Council Chief To Attend Meeting On Afghanistan In Iran Dec 18 - Council

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:04 PM

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will arrive in Iran on Wednesday for taking part in a multilateral security meeting on Afghanistan, the Russian Security Council has said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will arrive in Iran on Wednesday for taking part in a multilateral security meeting on Afghanistan, the Russian Security Council has said in a statement.

"Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay on December 18 a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Patrushev will take part in a multilateral meeting of security council secretaries and national security advisers, dedicated to the Afghan problematic, in Tehran," the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.

