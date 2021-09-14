UrduPoint.com

Russian Security Council Chief To Discuss Afghanistan At CSTO Session On Sept 15 - Council

Russian Security Council Chief to Discuss Afghanistan at CSTO Session on Sept 15 - Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev plans to discuss the situation in Afghanistan at a Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) meeting that Tajikistan will host on Wednesday, the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev plans to discuss the situation in Afghanistan at a Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) meeting that Tajikistan will host on Wednesday, the Russian Security Council said.

"In Dushanbe, Nikolai Patrushev will take part in a joint meeting of CSTO foreign ministers, defense ministers and security council secretaries. There are plans to discuss the military and political situation in the collective security regions and the situation in Afghanistan," the council said in a statement on Tuesday.

