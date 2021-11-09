UrduPoint.com

Russian Security Council Chief To Take Part In Talks On Afghanistan In India On Wednesday

Russian Security Council Chief to Take Part in Talks on Afghanistan in India on Wednesday

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a visit to India on Wednesday to take part in a multilateral meeting on Afghanistan, the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a visit to India on Wednesday to take part in a multilateral meeting on Afghanistan, the Russian Security Council said.

"In New Delhi, Nikolai Patrushev will take part in a multilateral meeting of security councils' secretaries on the situation in Afghanistan," the Russian Security Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

