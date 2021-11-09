- Home
Russian Security Council Chief To Take Part In Talks On Afghanistan In India On Wednesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:23 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a visit to India on Wednesday to take part in a multilateral meeting on Afghanistan, the Russian Security Council said.
"In New Delhi, Nikolai Patrushev will take part in a multilateral meeting of security councils' secretaries on the situation in Afghanistan," the Russian Security Council said in a statement on Tuesday.