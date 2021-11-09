Russian Security Council Chief to Take Part in Talks on Afghanistan in India on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a visit to India on Wednesday to take part in a multilateral meeting on Afghanistan, the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a visit to India on Wednesday to take part in a multilateral meeting on Afghanistan, the Russian Security Council said.

"In New Delhi, Nikolai Patrushev will take part in a multilateral meeting of security councils' secretaries on the situation in Afghanistan," the Russian Security Council said in a statement on Tuesday.