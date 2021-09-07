Russian Security Council Chief to Visit New Delhi Sept 8 for Talks With Modi - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a visit to New Delhi on Wednesday to hold negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told RIA Novosti.

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a visit to New Delhi on Wednesday to hold negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told RIA Novosti.

"Secretary of the Russian Security Council, his excellency mister Nikolay Patrushev, will be visiting [New] Delhi on the 8th of September. He has a very high-powered delegation, including various agencies and ministries. He will have talks with Indian counterpart, mister Ajit Doval, who is the national security adviser of India.

Mister Patrushev will also be meeting with Indian leadership, including meetings at the highest level [with Modi]," Varma said.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that Patrushev will also take part in bilateral consultations on Afghanistan as a follow up of the phone conversation that Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held on August 24. Back then, the leaders instructed Russian and Indian senior officials to remain in touch on Afghanistan.

According to the Indian ministry, Patrushev is also "expected to call on the external affairs minister."