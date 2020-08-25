Russian Security Council Commission to Assess Threats From Foreign Companies in Arctic

The new Russian Security Council commission on ensuring Russia's national interests in the Arctic will assess the threats associated with the participation of foreign companies in large investment projects for the development of the region, according the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in accordance with which this commission was formed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The new Russian Security Council commission on ensuring Russia's national interests in the Arctic will assess the threats associated with the participation of foreign companies in large investment projects for the development of the region, according the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in accordance with which this commission was formed.

According to the decree, the commission, in particular, will be engaged in preparing proposals and recommendations to the Russian Security Council on the appearance of threats to Russia's national security linked to foreign companies' large projects in the Arctic.

The commission is also taked with an analysis of the state and prospects for the development of the international, military, political, social and economical situation in the Arctic, taking into account the need to ensure Russia's national interests in the region. It will also assess the implementation of Russia's strategic national priorities in the Arctic, identifying internal and external threats to national security.