Russian Security Council Could Discuss Drone Attack On Kremlin On Friday - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Russian Security Council Could Discuss Drone Attack on Kremlin on Friday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The issue of the attempted drone attack on the Kremlin could be discussed at the planned meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the Russian Security Council on May 5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin said that Kiev attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the Russian President with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Tuesday night, two drones were disabled, there were no casualties and no material damage.

"There will be no emergency meeting of the Security Council, according to the schedule, the president has an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council tomorrow, Friday. It will take place as planned. But, of course, we can assume with a high degree of confidence that this topic will be touched upon," Peskov told a briefing.

