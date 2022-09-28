Russian Security Council Deputy Chief Medvedev on Referenda: Welcome Home, to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said after referenda in Donbas, the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions that their results are obvious.

"The referenda are over. The results are clear. Welcome home, to Russia!" Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

According to the latest data after all ballots were counted, the accession of the Kherson Region into Russia was supported by 87.05% of voters, as reported by the election commission. The Lugansk People's Republic's Central Election Commission, after all ballots were processed, said 98.42% republic residents voted for joining Russia, the referendum was recognized as valid.

In the Zaporizhzhia Region, with all ballots counted, 93.11% voted for joining Russia.