Russian Security Council Discusses New Border Security Measures Amid Increasing Risks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The increasing military activeness of NATO countries and progressive emergence of hotbeds of tension near Russia's borders necessitate new measures for ensuring border security, Russian Security Council deputy secretary Alexander Grebenkin said on Sunday.

"It is necessary to say that the situation on separate segments of the state border remains difficult. This unfolds amid increasing military-political, economic and information pressure on Russia by the United States and its allies," Grebenkin told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"We have been observing significant increase in NATO countries' military and other activeness in the Black and Azov seas, in the western direction and in the Arctic region. In this regard, the level of threat in border areas does not decrease with regard to possible emergence of armed conflicts and incidents on the state border," he said.

In particular, the multiplicity of hotbeds of military-political instability near Russian borders poses risks of infiltration of international terrorist and extremist organizations, according to the official.

The current situation near Russian borders makes it necessary for the government to work out new security arrangements, primarily the reinforcement of border checkpoints, he said.

"An operative Security Council meeting gave a new impetus to the implementation of fundamental state border policy of Russia. The implementation of its decision is being supervised," Grebenkin said.

