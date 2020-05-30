Russian Security Council Discusses US Exit From Open Skies Treaty, Fate of New START

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited members of the country's Security Council on Saturday to discuss Russia's position on the United States' decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, and to address the fate of the New START agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin invited members of the country's Security Council on Saturday to discuss Russia's position on the United States' decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, and to address the fate of the New START agreement.

"We will discuss several issues today: as usual, current issues of internal security and the international agenda.

As for the latter, of course, we must agree on our position on the withdrawal of the United States from the Open Skies Treaty," Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council.

"And the New START is in fact going to end soon, so I think it is already too late to start serious negotiations on this issue of major importance not only for us, but for the whole world. Therefore, we need to talk about it," Putin added.