Russian Security Council Expects 100 Nations To Attend Ufa Security Forum

6 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 03:55 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Dignitaries from a hundred nations are expected to come to the Russian city of Ufa next week for an annual security conference, the Russian Security Council's press office said on Thursday.

"This year, the forum of security council secretaries, vice premiers, presidential advisers and prime ministers for national security will last for three days ... They will discuss global and regional security issues that can only be resolved through a coordinated international effort," the press office said.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will give the opening remarks at the conference.

The plenary session on Tuesday will focus on hybrid threats and will be followed by a panel on humanitarian aid and crisis management the following day.

The conference will wrap up on Thursday with two roundtables dedicated to discussing ways of countering extremist ideologists and lone-wolf terrorists, as well as finding a strategic equilibrium in the global information space.

Russia has planned more than 50 bilateral meetings with foreign officials, including talks between Patrushev and Guo Shengkun, the head of the Chinese Communist Party's Political and Legal Affairs Commission.

