Russian Security Council Head Arrives In Iran’s Capital Tehran
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoygu on Monday arrived in Iran’s capital Tehran on a working visit
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoygu on Monday arrived in Iran’s capital Tehran on a working visit.
Citing the office of the Russian Security Council, state news agency TASS reported that Shoygu, who is Moscow’s former defense minister, will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Ahmadian.
Expressing that Shoygu will also meet with Chief of Iran’s General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, the statement said he will later be received by newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The statement further said that the talks in Tehran will cover a wide range of issues involving bilateral cooperation.
It also said that various aspects of global and regional security will be addressed.
Iran and Russia are close regional allies who have bolstered their bilateral ties in recent years amid growing tensions with the US.
