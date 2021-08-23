Russian Security Council Head to Discuss Global Security With BRICS

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev is to discuss global security threats with BRICS representatives on Tuesday morning via a videoconference, the Security Council said on Monday.

"On August 24, the 11th annual meeting of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) High Representatives for Security will be held via a videoconference. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will attend the meeting. Modern threats to global, regional and national security are on the agenda," the statement read.

India will preside over the meeting.