Russian Security Council Head, US Ambassador Discuss Security Cooperation - Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and the United States' recently appointed ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, have met in Moscow to discuss the bilateral security cooperation, the Security Council said on Tuesday.

"Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has held a meeting in Moscow with US Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan. Nikolai Patrushev and John Sullivan have discussed the current state and the prospects of the Russian-US security cooperation," the Security Council said in a statement.