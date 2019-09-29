UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Council Lauds 'Constructive' Dialogue With US On Arctic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Russia and the United States are engaged in a constructive dialogue on the Arctic which benefits regional security, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council said in an interview out Sunday.

"Although less publicized than our cooperation on other issues, our [US-Russian] contacts on the Arctic have been quite constructive and fruitful," Yuri Averyanov told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

He said the Arctic was one of the most discussed issues raised by the Russian and US national security councils.

"As a result, Russia and the US have already created a solid base for cooperation in the region," he said, adding that a stronger US-Russia dialogue on the Arctic would not only benefit regional security but also contribute to bilateral talks on a wider range of issues.

