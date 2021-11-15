Russian Security Council Official Meets With US Special Envoy for Afghanistan - Agency

Russian Security Council told Sputnik that the agency's Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov had a meeting on Monday with the new US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Russian Security Council told Sputnik that the agency's Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov had a meeting on Monday with the new US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, in Moscow.

"Today, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov received Thomas West," the administration of the council said, without adding details.

On November 8, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said that West was planning to visit Moscow on Monday.