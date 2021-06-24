UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Council Regrets Some Countries Did Not Support Terrorism Fight In Syria

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

Russian Security Council Regrets Some Countries Did Not Support Terrorism Fight in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev expressed regret on Thursday that some countries did not consider it necessary to counter terrorists in Syria jointly with Russia and even made effort to hinder this fight.

"We can only regret that some countries, claiming the status of great powers, did not consider it necessary to act together with us against this evil but even made considerable effort to hinder the fight against it," Patrushev said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

