Russian Security Council Secretary, Afghan Security Adviser Discuss Terror Fight - Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib discussed on Thursday in Moscow countering terror threat for ensuring regional stability, the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib discussed on Thursday in Moscow countering terror threat for ensuring regional stability, the Russian Security Council said.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Hamdullah Mohib have paid attention to matters related to countering terror threat for the sake of maintaining stability in the Central Asian region," the council said in a statement.

According to the Russian intelligence, terror organizations, planning expansion to the Commonwealth of Independent States through assistance of militants from Central Asian republics, have recently increased their activities in the north of Afghanistan. Drug trafficking income remains a funding source of the terrorists.

