Russian Security Council Secretary Discusses With Modi Bilateral Cooperation - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday.

"Issues of Russian-Indian bilateral cooperation of mutual interest were discussed," the statement said.

