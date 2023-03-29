Russian Security Council Secretary Discusses With Modi Bilateral Cooperation - Moscow

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday

"Issues of Russian-Indian bilateral cooperation of mutual interest were discussed," the statement said.