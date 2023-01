Russian Security Council Secretary Held Meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister - Moscow

Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Moscow and discussed issues of ensuring regional and international security, the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Moscow and discussed issues of ensuring regional and international security, the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.

