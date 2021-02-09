Russian Security Council Secretary, Iranian Parliament Speaker Discuss JCPOA, COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held talks in Moscow on Tuesday with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Iranian parliament's speaker, the Russian Security Council said.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf discussed issues of further development of Russian-Iranian relations in various fields, including in the field of security.

The parties confirmed their readiness to expand cooperation between Moscow and Tehran both in bilateral and multilateral formats," the statement says.

It is noted that "special attention was paid to cooperation on information security issues, joint efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus infection, as well as the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)."