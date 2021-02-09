UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Security Council Secretary, Iranian Parliament Speaker Discuss JCPOA, COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Russian Security Council Secretary, Iranian Parliament Speaker Discuss JCPOA, COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held talks in Moscow on Tuesday with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Iranian parliament's speaker, the Russian Security Council said.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf discussed issues of further development of Russian-Iranian relations in various fields, including in the field of security.

The parties confirmed their readiness to expand cooperation between Moscow and Tehran both in bilateral and multilateral formats," the statement says.

It is noted that "special attention was paid to cooperation on information security issues, joint efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus infection, as well as the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Tehran Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

53 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

1 hour ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

1 hour ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

2 hours ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.