Russian Security Council Secretary Meets With Armenian Foreign Minister in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow, the parties confirmed their commitment to resolving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh exclusively by political and diplomatic methods, the security council said on Tuesday.

"The meeting took place within the framework of the implementation of Russia's initiatives to stabilize the situation in the Transcaucasia. The parties confirmed their commitment to further efforts to resolve the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone exclusively by political and diplomatic methods," the statement says.